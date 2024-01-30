Woman killed after being struck in head by bullet in Philadelphia's Mantua section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was killed after bullets went through the window of a Philadelphia home early Tuesday morning.

Police say it appears the home she was in may have been targeted.

Police say they aren't sure yet if the woman who was shot and killed was the intended target, but they say whoever is responsible focused all of the shots on the house where she was located.

Investigators say 911 calls came in just before 1:30 a.m. about gunshots along the 3900 block of Melon Street in the city's Mantua section.

Police and medics say a witness on the scene let them know there was a shooting victim inside a home on the street.

First responders say they found a woman, who is believed to be in her mid-30s, dead on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said the shots were fired from the street.

Right now, they're collecting ballistic evidence left behind.

"We know at least eight shots were fired from two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons. Many of these shell casings appear to be rifle rounds and several other of the spent shell casings appear to come from a semi-automatic handgun," said Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Right now, homicide detectives are speaking with witnesses and working to review surveillance video on the street.

