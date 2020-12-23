Man drives to hospital after being shot outside Tioga cheesesteak shop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was able to drive himself to the hospital after being shot twice in the Tioga section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday outside Max's Steaks on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue.
Police said the 36-year-old victim was shot in the arm and leg.
He is listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
There is no word on a motive or a suspect.
The steak shop was open at the time, but no other injuries were reported.
