Police: Suspect kills grandfather, another man inside Logan home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect who allegedly killed his grandfather and another man inside a home in the city's Logan neighborhood.The first shooting happened Thursday inside a home on the 4600 block of North Broad Street.According to police, 22-year-old Czar McMichael shot and killed his grandfather, 67-year-old Benjamin E. McMichael, following a confrontation in a third-floor bedroom.Oon Saturday, Anthony Ham, 45, and another individual went to the home to check on the 67-year-old victim.Once inside, police say a verbal altercation ensued between Ham and Czar McMichael. At some point during the incident, police say Czar McMichael shot and killed Ham.McMichael was later arrested on the 4500 block of north 13th Street.He is facing murder and related charges.