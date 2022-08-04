Police believe deadly North Philadelphia shooting was case of self-defense

According to Inspector D.F. Pace, the 27-year-old man was circling the block before the deadly shooting happened.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police believe a deadly shooting Wednesday night in North Philadelphia was a case of self-defense.

It happened right around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Taney Street.

Police say a man opened fire on another man who approached him and pulled out a gun.

The 27-year-old man died after being multiple times in the chest.

According to Inspector D.F. Pace, the 27-year-old man was circling the block while engaging in some sort of verbal contact with the shooter.

At some point during the incident, the 27-year-old man got out of the vehicle and pulled out a weapon, said Pace. That's when the shooter opened fire.

The 27-year-old man died at the hospital.

Police say they found a bullet from the shooter still lodged in the man's gun.

"There is a projectile presumably from the shooter's gun embedded into the gun of the decedent, and it's still there, which lends credence to the information that we received from the shooter that he was shooting in self-defense," said Pace.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Police said the shooter had a permit to carry and is cooperating with police.