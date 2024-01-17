Suspect dead after police standoff in North Philadelphia; Roosevelt Blvd. SB closed

The incident began around 5:15 a.m. near Borbeck Avenue and Bradford Street after police say a man was firing a gun from a moving vehicle.

The incident began around 5:15 a.m. near Borbeck Avenue and Bradford Street after police say a man was firing a gun from a moving vehicle.

The incident began around 5:15 a.m. near Borbeck Avenue and Bradford Street after police say a man was firing a gun from a moving vehicle.

The incident began around 5:15 a.m. near Borbeck Avenue and Bradford Street after police say a man was firing a gun from a moving vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Roosevelt Boulevard has partially reopened Wednesday morning after a deadly SWAT situation in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the suspect is no longer a threat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound traffic lanes and inner southbound lanes on the Boulevard are now accessible between Rhawn Street and Tyson Avenue. However, the outer southbound lanes remain closed.

The incident began around 5:15 a.m. near Borbeck Avenue and Bradford Street after police say a man was firing a gun from a moving vehicle.

When police arrived, officials say officers came under fire.

The suspect was then seen parked in a car on Borbeck Ave. as SWAT responded to the city's Rhawnhurst section.

Aerial video shows SWAT officers moving in, cornering a pickup truck. A man could be seen in the driver seat.

Officials confirm no officers were injured.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and delays are expected.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back with 6abc for developments.