Man dies after being shot at South Philadelphia convenience store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man died after being shot outside of a South Philadelphia convenience store, according to police.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday night at the store on the 1900 block of South 5th Street.

Police say the 37-year-old male victim was shot in the eye and back. The victim reportedly tried to run into the store where the suspect fired more shots at the victim.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

