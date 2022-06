PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured Thursday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street in the city's Point Breeze section.Action News has learned one victim died. Two other victims are listed as critical and the fourth victim is listed as stable.It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.