Police: Would-be car thief critically injured after being shot in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man was shot after he allegedly tried to steal a car in Philadelphia's Tacony section.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the 7100 block of Cottage Street.
Police say the would-be car thief was shot four times after he was confronted by the owner of the vehicle.
The 18-year-old was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition.
The car owner who fired the weapon was licensed to carry, police said.
