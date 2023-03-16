Police: Would-be car thief critically injured after being shot in Tacony

Police say the would-be car thief was shot four times after he was confronted by the owner of the vehicle.

Police say the 18-year-old man was shot four times after he was confronted by the owner of the vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man was shot after he allegedly tried to steal a car in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the 7100 block of Cottage Street.

Police say the would-be car thief was shot four times after he was confronted by the owner of the vehicle.

The 18-year-old was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition.

The car owner who fired the weapon was licensed to carry, police said.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker