2 teens dead after shootings less than an hour apart in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers have been killed following separate shootings less than an hour apart on Tuesday night.Around 7:30 p.m., police say an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 3900 block of Poplar Street in the city's Mantua section.The man, identified as Nasir Marks of the 1300 block of North 76th Street, was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.Thirty minutes later, police say a 15-year-old boy was shot five times on the 2500 block of North Sydenham Street.The boy, identified as Kanye Pittman of the 2500 block of North 17th Street, was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.