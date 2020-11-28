2 teens, man injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured - including two teens - Saturday afternoon in the city's Cobbs Creek section.According to police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. near 60th Street and Walton Avenue.When officers arrived, they found two 16-year-old boys suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one teen was shot in the hip and the other multiple times in the torso. Both were rushed to an area hospital where they are in stable and critical condition respectively.A third victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the back. He also was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.