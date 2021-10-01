shooting

Philadelphia shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded, including 12-year-old girl

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt, including 12-year-old girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and three others were wounded, including a teenager and a young child, after multiple shootings in Philadelphia Thursday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., police say a gunman shot an 18-year-old man, a 12-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man on the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

The 18-year-old man was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the 12-year-old girl was shot in the chest and arm and the 31-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm. Both victims are hospitalized in stable condition.

Around 7:36 p.m., police say a 15-year-old male was shot multiple times on the 2000 block of North 20th Street.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Officials search for 2 additional shooters in Norristown homicide
Community calls for Delco officers who fatally shot girl be fired
Police: Girl, 13, shot while in car with father; gunman sought
Homicides involving women have doubled in Philly this year: Data
TOP STORIES
Community calls for Delco officers who fatally shot girl be fired
LA Clippers video assistant from South Jersey killed in crash
Data shows concerning rise in suicide among Black teen girls
Would-be burglar found dead at South Jersey restaurant identified
New COVID bill proposed for US air travel ahead of holidays
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can
'DWTS' contestant Cody Rigsby says he has COVID-19
Show More
Crozer-Chester nurses say there's a staffing crisis at the hospital
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
Seniors spruce up toys for kids impacted by flooding
Police ID man killed in I-295 crash; 13 others injured
Vaccination deadline arrives for Philly school district employees
More TOP STORIES News