Philadelphia shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded, including 12-year-old girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and three others were wounded, including a teenager and a young child, after multiple shootings in Philadelphia Thursday night.Around 7:45 p.m., police say a gunman shot an 18-year-old man, a 12-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man on the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue.The 18-year-old man was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police say the 12-year-old girl was shot in the chest and arm and the 31-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm. Both victims are hospitalized in stable condition.Around 7:36 p.m., police say a 15-year-old male was shot multiple times on the 2000 block of North 20th Street.The teen was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.