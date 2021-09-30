Philadelphia homicides involving women have doubled this year, data shows

Police say 50 women have been killed this year, that's up from 24 homicides in 2020.
"It's not just a lot of random shootings that are happening and women happen to be caught up in a crossfire. We also know they're engaged or associating with, unfortunately, those involved in violent criminal activity," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
Action News spoke with two experts on the issue.
"We're seeing high levels of economic need that are driving gun violence. We're seeing high levels of stress in the community due to the pandemic," said Adam Garber of the organization CeaseFire PA.
Criminologist Juwan Bennett said, "We see over 400 murders, and women have to protect themselves. Gangs may be that protection for them, especially in the streets as dangerous as they are," said Bennett.
Garber also says there are still many women who are innocent victims.
"It used to be that women and children were off limits in criminal shootings. That's no longer the case in Philadelphia," said Garber.
One of the latest victims is a young mother who was shot dead in Strawberry Mansion Wednesday morning.
Authorities say 24-year-old Chaundrah Jones had just left the 7 Star Lounge on the 2600 block W. Sergeant Street around 2:30 a.m. when at least two gunmen approached the vehicle she was riding in.
Jones and the other two victims were followed about a mile away from the bar where she was shot twice and pronounced dead at the intersection on North 33rd and West Diamond streets.
Bullet holes were seen in the car door and shattered glass on the street.
The other two women involved, ages 32 and 26, remain hospitalized in critical condition.
According to sources, one of the surviving victims was involved in a gang. As a result, investigators are considering this a targeted shooting.
Jones is the 406th homicide victim of the year. She leaves behind two little boys: a three-year-old and a seven-month-old.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.