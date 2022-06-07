3 teens critically injured after shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say three teenagers were critically injured Monday night in a shooting in North Philadelphia.The gunshots rang out around 9:13 p.m. along the 2000 block of North 19th Street.Police say a 14-year-old female who was shot twice is in critical condition.Two 15-year-old males are also in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.