3 teens critically injured after shooting in North Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say three teenagers were critically injured Monday night in a shooting in North Philadelphia.

The gunshots rang out around 9:13 p.m. along the 2000 block of North 19th Street.

Police say a 14-year-old female who was shot twice is in critical condition.

Two 15-year-old males are also in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
