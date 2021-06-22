Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 7 injured, including teens in car at red light

Shot while at red light

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people have died and seven others are injured after gunfire rang out across Philadelphia Monday night. In one shooting, police say two teens were shot while waiting at a red light inside a car.Around 7 p.m., police say two men were shot near Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.Officers found a 46-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.Action News has learned that a SEPTA bus was hit by a stray bullet as the shots rang out, but no one on the bus was injured.Police say a second victim, a man in his 40s, was hospitalized after being shot in the abdomen. He is currently listed in critical condition.Around 5:30 p.m., police say a gunman in another vehicle opened fire on two teens who were inside a red Chevy Impala while at a red light. It happened near the 5400 block of North 5th Street in the city's Olney section.A 19-year-old male was shot three times and the 15-year-old male was shot once. Both victims are listed in stable condition.Just before 6 p.m., police say a shooting investigation was underway at the Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park.Officers found a 20-year-old man shot multiple times near the 2000 block of Belmont Mansion Drive.The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in stable condition.Philadelphia police are also investigating two separate shootings that left three people injured. A woman was shot around 6:11 p.m. on the 2900 block of Ruth Street. Around 7:13 p.m., a man and woman were shot near 18th Street and Oxford. All three victims are expected to survive.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.A man was shot and killed late Monday night in Germantown.The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. on the unit block of E Duval Street.Police said the man, whose identity has not been made available, was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.So far, there was no word on a motive.