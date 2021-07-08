3 shot while sitting on Philadelphia porch; over 50 shots fired

3 shot while sitting on porch; over 50 shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects who opened fire on a group of people sitting on a porch Wednesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the 5400 block of Race Street in West Philadelphia.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, multiple suspects were standing near the intersection when they opened fire on a residence.

The victims include a 20-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman. All three victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

After the initial gunfire, police said at least one person on the porch returned fire.

Chopper 6 over a triple shooting in West Philadelphia on July 7, 2021.



Small said no other injuries were reported, but many people, including a baby, were in the home when the gunfire broke out.

Police provide update on triple shooting in West Philly on July 7, 2021.



"In that house, there were a total of about 15 people including an 8-month-old baby girl. And I talked to the mother of that child, and luckily that 8-month-old baby girl was not struck by gunfire," said Small. "No one in the house was struck by gunfire. It appears all three victims were on the front porch."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

