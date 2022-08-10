Man, 23, shot multiple times at Philadelphia playground

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot on the basketball court Tuesday night, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 8:36 p.m. on the 400 block of East Ontario Street.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot at the McVeigh Playground basketball court.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.