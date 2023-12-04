Man killed, woman injured during shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane

A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting inside a home they were renovating in West Oak Lane Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting inside a home they were renovating in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section Monday.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots just before 1 a.m. along the 7300 block of Sommers Road in West Oak Lane.

The block isn't far from Washington Lane and West Cheltenham Avenue, which police said is typically a quiet area.

Police aren't sure why this happened.

They said it appears the shots were fired right inside the front window where they found most of the shell casings.

Officers also found out that whoever is responsible had either just broken the window or attempted to get in, and that's when the shooter or shooters fired the shots.

The Action Cam was there during the height of this investigation as police used flash lights while searching for possible evidence outside the shattered front windows.

Investigators said they found a 45-year-old woman with a gun shot wound to the leg and a man, believed to be in his 40s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the couple was renovating the home while still living there.

"There's no indication that there was an exchange of gunfire from inside. There was no weapon inside the property," said Captain Anthony Ginaldi. "There were tools in the property. The property was being rehabbed. Looks like this couple was working on the property."

Homicide investigators were on scene well into the morning as they waited for a warrant to go into the property.

No arrests have been made.