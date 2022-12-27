Video shows suspect in shooting of 14-year-old in North Philadelphia

Surveillance video shows the man opening fire outside of a home on the 2100 block of West York Street on the night of Dec. 19.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released surveillance video of a suspect in connection to the shooting that injured a teenager in North Philadelphia.

The video shows the man opening fire outside of a home on the 2100 block of West York Street on the night of Dec. 19.

Police say a 14-year-old boy on the front porch was struck. He is expected to recover.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an argument involving another man walking in the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male, light complexion, wearing a green jacket over a gray hoodie, blue jeans, tan boots and armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact police.

