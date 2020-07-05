A violent holiday weekend in Philadelphia; 27 total shot since Friday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6300950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police have responded to multiple shootings all across the city over the span of two hours. At least six people were shot, three were killed including a 6-year-old boy

Related: Two males shot; 1 dead, 20-year-old shot multiple times across body: Police

Related: 15-year-old shot in the head, found face down: Police

This weekend is a stark reminder that COVID-19 isn’t our only crisis. Gun violence continues to traumatize our communities and cut lives short. Today we lost an innocent 6-year-old child, a woman in Kensington, and a man in South Philadelphia, and others were critically wounded. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) July 6, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have responded to multiple shootings all across the city over the span of two hours.As of Friday, a total of 27 people have been shot in Philadelphia amid gun violence. Six of the 27 victims have died."It's definitely a busy day we're facing dual epidemics, preserving life and property," said inspector Jareau Thomas of Philadephia Police District.Eight people were shot overnight in Philadelphia, including three double shootings. That doesn't include the several shootings Sunday.Sunday afternoon's stretch of gun violence began with a 6-year-old dead in the city's Holmesburg section around 1 p.m. As the afternoon turned into evening, single and double shootings spanned across the city.Neighbors expressed a lot of heartache and questions lingering about this shooting. "It's a shame when they're young like that," said one resident.It's how many are felt Sunday on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street in the Northeast section.Police went door-to-door looking for evidence. It's unclear what may have sparked this tragedy.Police say the child was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by a family member.The child initially listed in critical condition, unfortunately later dying from his injuries.The news coming as shock to many, some who say they never heard any gunshots. "I hear it on the news, I come out and I didn't hear one thing," said resident Greg Van Ball.Ball says while the neighborhood has been touched by violence in years past, he says this is the first instance of a child being involved.Questions now linger as to what could have led to this deadly shooting. "It's scary, I have a daughter. Thank god she's not in the neighborhood at this time," said Ball.Some in the neighborhood say there was a large gathering at the home where this shooting occurred last night. They say nothing seemed out of the ordinary.Action News left the latest homicide scene at 17th and Wharton Street in the city's Point Breeze section.Just before 3:30 p.m. a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and pronounced dead. There was a second shooting victim at that scene, with no details on his age.That second victim was shot in the back and transported to the hospital.In Port Richmond at 19th and Clarence Street, just after 2 p.m. Sunday a 37-year-old woman was shot 12 times in the torso and pronounced dead at the hospital.An arrest was made and the believed weapon recovered.