15-year-old shot in the head, found face down: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating another shooting Sunday night in the city's Overbrook section.A 15-year-old boy is the latest victim tonight, as gun violence continues in Philadelphia.Police say just after 8 p.m. they found the teen face down, shot in the head near the intersection of 63rd Street and Nassau Road.Police rushed the teen to Lankeanu Hospital where his condition is not yet known.In addition to this victim, two more shooting victims a 34-year-old man shot in the chest and a 35-year-old shot in the backside showed up at Lankeanu Hospital in a private car.It's not clear if they are part of this shooting or if they were shot somewhere else.No arrest has been made at this time.