1 dead, 4 injured in 2 separate shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two separate shootings in a three-hour period in Philadelphia left one person dead and four others injured, including a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old.

The first incident began at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday on the 5100 block of Leiper Street in Frankford.

Two men and one woman were shot, police said.

One of the men was pronounced dead at an area hospital, but the other two victims were listed in stable condition.

Police said 20 shell casings were found at the scene, and four cars had been shot on the block.

Two of the shooting victims may have been inside a car, police said.

Officers are now checking surveillance cameras in the area.

The second shooting happened at 1:44 a.m. Friday near North 24th and Jefferson streets in North Philadelphia.

Police said a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were injured.

According to police, the pair may have been trying to steal a car in the area. Officers are now looking for surveillance video but said the shots were fired as they were running.

The 18-year-old was critically wounded and the 16-year-old was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call police.

