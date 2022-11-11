Police investigate shootout in Olney that critically injured man; 22-year-old taken into custody

Police say at least seven shots were fired from two sides of the street.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man believed to be involved in the exchange of gunfire.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shootout in the Olney section of Philadelphia injured a 20-year-old man.

It happened at 5th and Raymond streets around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators found the 20-year-old victim several blocks away on the 4500 block of Reese Street.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

They do not know if he was the second gunman, or if there is another armed person on the run.