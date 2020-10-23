21-year-old seriously injured in Strawberry Mansion shootout

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shootout in Philadelphia has left a 21-year-old man in serious condition.It happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on the 3000 block of West Gordon Street in Strawberry Mansion.Police believe it started with an argument inside a home. The dispute then spilled outside.The 21-year old victim was shot in the stomach.Police believe the man ran to a nearby SEPTA station for help.He was then taken to the hospital.Police found multiple shell casings at the scene.No arrests have been made.