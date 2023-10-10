2 Philadelphia sisters deliver baby boys on same day just hours apart

PHLADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia newborn cousins are just about as close as they could get. They were born at the same hospital only hours apart.

Their moms are sisters who couldn't be more excited for the newest additions to their growing family.

October 3 brought double the bundle of joy for sisters Bridget and Julie.

The sisters, two-and-a-half years apart, delivered their baby boys just two hours apart at Lankenau Medical Center.

"I was very nervous and very flustered. When my husband came in and said my sister was having her baby too, I was like, 'This is so unbelievable.' It kind of distracted me from how nervous I was," said Julie Lightcap of South Philadelphia.

Lightcap, who is a first-time mom, gave birth to Reid John at 6:02 a.m.

Exactly two hours and 15 minutes later came cousin, Connor James, delivered by Lightcap's sister, Bridget Dunn.

Though he is two hours younger, Connor has about two pounds on baby Reid.

The sisters say they were excited to share their pregnancies together, but never imagined they'd pretty much be in labor at the same exact time.

"I'm trying to get us in the same school district. We already have our Halloween costumes planned, our Christmas outfits planned. They're going to be very close," said Dunn of Manayunk.