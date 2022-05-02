PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia fire and emergency crews are on scene of a broken steam pipe in Center City.
Chopper 6 was over the scene near 10th and Sansom streets, where steam was seen billowing from the ground in two locations.
The incident began just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.
There was no word if it was impacting any buildings nearby.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Steam billowing from broken pipes in Center City
Chopper 6 was over the scene near 10th and Sansom streets, where steam was seen billowing from the ground in two locations.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News