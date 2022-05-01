broad street run

Broad Street Run returns to Philadelphia after hiatus due to COVID

Broad Street is closed from Olney Avenue to Pattison Avenue until at least noon Sunday.
2022 Broad Street Run kicks off Sunday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 42nd annual Broad Street Run kicked off at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

More than 25,000 runners are sweating it out from Broad and Fisher to the sports complex in South Philadelphia.

This big event comes with road closures.

The run is the longest 10 mile course in America, slicing through Center City.

Competitors from around the world are taking part.

This is the first time since 2019 that the event is happening.

The pandemic limited or cancelled the past couple runs.

Everyone involved this year must be fully vaccinated, and spectators are discouraged.
