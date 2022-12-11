Downingtown musician's new song cheers on Eagles into Sunday's game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This continues to be quite the year for Philadelphia sports fans.

There's a musician in Downingtown named Bob Starner, whose catchy songs have earned him the unofficial nickname "Philly Bob."

His latest jam, called "Eagles: Eleven and One!" is dedicated to the Eagles, as they head into Sunday's game.

"It's just me and my guitar," Starner says. "I just have a little fun with it and I think that people respond to that. I'm just a fan."

We first featured Starner back in 2018, when he did a little ditty to "Little Saint Nick," dedicated to Nick Foles.

For the Phillies, he created a spin on "Do you Believe in Magic," and the team reached out to him.

"Phillies' manager Rob Thompson and hitting coach Kevin Long and their families reached out to me and said, 'Hey, would you come down the city and play for our pre-World Series game dinner at a restaurant? I did and it was very cool. The team was so nice."

As for the Eagles, Starner is already thinking of songs for next week, and also that matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.