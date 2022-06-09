3 people stabbed in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that left three people injured in the city's Kensington section.Officers were called to the 2500 block of Amber Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday for a report of multiple people stabbed.Once on scene, police found a 42-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the hand, a 21-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the arm, and a 26-year-old man who was stabbed in the wrist.Both female victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said. The male victim refused medical treatment.A suspect was taken into police custody and a weapon was recovered.