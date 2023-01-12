Police: Woman stabs man in North Philly, dumps knife in corner store

Police took the female suspect into custody and recovered the weapon from inside the store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a woman stabbed a man multiple times in North Philadelphia and then dumped the knife inside a corner store.

It happened just after midnight Thursday on the 100 block of East Allegheny Avenue near West Wishart Street.

Authorities say the victim, a man in his late 20s to early 30s, staggered down the block, where he collapsed in front of the F &A Convenience Store.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say after the stabbing, the woman deposited the knife inside the store.

They say the two knew each other.

