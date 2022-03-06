stabbing

3 stabbed in Philadelphia including teen, 10-year-old boy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that left three people injured on Sunday including two children.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the 3200 block of Knorr Street.

At the scene, officers found a 37-year-old woman stabbed multiple times, a 15-year-old boy stabbed twice in the head and a 10-year-old boy stabbed once in the head and leg, investigators said.

The 37-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

The two other juveniles were placed in stable condition at an area hospital.

It's still unclear what sparked the attack.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
