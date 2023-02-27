Man stabbed after altercation at SEPTA station in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was hospitalized after being stabbed at a SEPTA station in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on SEPTA's eastbound Market-Frankford Line platform near 40th and Market streets.

According to SEPTA, an altercation led to the stabbing of a man in his 20s.

He was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

