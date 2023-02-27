WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
stabbing

Man stabbed after altercation at SEPTA station in Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 27, 2023 4:29AM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was hospitalized after being stabbed at a SEPTA station in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on SEPTA's eastbound Market-Frankford Line platform near 40th and Market streets.

According to SEPTA, an altercation led to the stabbing of a man in his 20s.

He was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW