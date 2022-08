They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were stabbed Sunday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on the 100 block of West Albanus Street in Olney.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the two women had been stabbed in the back and shoulder.

They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

