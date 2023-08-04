WATCH LIVE

New solar-powered trash cans arrive in Philadelphia's Olney section

Friday, August 4, 2023 2:07PM
Twenty new solar-powered trash cans were unveiled Friday in Philadelphia's Olney section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New solar-powered trash cans were unveiled Friday in Philadelphia's Olney section.

Twenty new "Big Bellies" were installed along the 5th Street business corridor in Olney.

The units use solar power to self-compact trash and send the Streets Department capacity updates.

Public officials, community leaders and local residents came together for a ribbon cutting Friday morning to commemorate the installation.

These types of trash cans were previously placed in other sections of the city.

