Community & Events

Philadelphia sanitation workers rally outside City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia sanitation employees and other city workers held a rally outside City Hall Monday morning.

Dozens of demonstrators demanded personal protection equipment, hazard pay and a promise of no cuts or layoffs.

The group also wants free and frequent access to coronavirus testing.

The pandemic delayed the city's trash collection schedule, adding to the workers' health concerns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaphiladelphia newstrashphiladelphia city hallrally
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures arsonist lighting porch on fire
LIVE: Trump holds Labor Day press conference from White House
Disney reaches capacity, but virus throwing theme parks for a loop
Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic
AccuWeather: Beautiful Labor Day, More Humid Starting Tuesday
Shoregoers consider extending their summer at the beach
Show More
Avoid acne, fogged glasses and other face mask annoyances
Crews battle exploding CA wildfire after 207 airlifted from campsite
Indiana Univ. says students at boat party could face sanctions
How to find a laptop for your child amid shortages
Labor Day weekend in Philly without the typical fanfare
More TOP STORIES News