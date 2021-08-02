Street sweepers coming to these 4 Philly neighborhoods: Everything you should know

North Central: Broad to 22nd Sts from Glenwood Ave to Diamond St

South Philly: McKean St to Oregon Ave from 4th to 8th Sts

Southwest: Woodland Ave to Kingsessing Ave from 49th St to Cemetery Ave.

Strawberry Mansion: Diamond Ave to Lehigh St from Sedgley to 33rd Sts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9505836" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sanitation worker Terrill Haigler believes that the first step to a better Philadelphia is a cleaner Philadelphia.

Frankford: Bridge to Adams from Griscom St to Torresdale Ave

Germantown: Berkley to Chelten from Pulaski to Wakefield

Kensington: 2nd St to Kensington from Tioga to Lehigh Ave

Logan: Godfrey to Roosevelt Blvd from Broad to 5th Sts

Nicetown: Broad to Clarissa from Hunting Park Ave to Windrim St.

Paschall: 58th to 70th from Greenway Ave to Dicks Ave

Point Breeze: Christian to McKean from Broad to 24th Sts.

Port Richmond: Kensington to Aramingo from Tioga to Lehigh

West Fairhill: 5th to 13th Sts from Glenwood to Susquehanna

West Philly: Parkside to Girard Ave from 52nd to 40th Sts.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some Philadelphia neighborhoods will begin to see street sweepers rolling down the block.The city will begin phase 2 of its mechanical cleaning program next week. The program will launch on Monday, August 9 and run through Tuesday, November 30, 2021.Officials say there are a total of 14 areas slated for the program beginning with the cleaning of the following four areas:"We are committed to ensuring that neighborhood corridors are clean, safe, comfortable, accessible and attractive places for all Philadelphians, which will also help attract new business activity and provide job opportunities," said Mayor Jim Kenney.Residents will see a hybrid of mechanical sweeping, sidewalk litter and trash removal and trash compactor removal. The program aims to help reduce litter and trash from entering the city's water systems.Residents should also expect to move their vehicles during staggered 3-hour intervals. From August through November, there will be warnings issued during specified no parking times.To minimize parking inconveniences, city officials say a web-based app will soon allow residents to track and monitor the progress of the scheduled cleaning.The mechanical sweeping program will operate four days per week, Monday through Thursday excluding city-observed holidays.The rollout in the following 10 locations will be announced at a later date:to learn more about the program.