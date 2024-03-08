Troubleshooters: More trash troubles for customers of A.J. Blosenski

Since last year, customers of A.J. Blosenski have complained about missing trash and recycling collections in their neighborhoods.

The Troubleshooters are getting more complaints about trash trouble for some homeowners from trash and recycling company A.J. Blosenski.

The Troubleshooters are getting more complaints about trash trouble for some homeowners from trash and recycling company A.J. Blosenski.

The Troubleshooters are getting more complaints about trash trouble for some homeowners from trash and recycling company A.J. Blosenski.

The Troubleshooters are getting more complaints about trash trouble for some homeowners from trash and recycling company A.J. Blosenski.

LIMERICK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There is mounting trash trouble for some homeowners as the Troubleshooters are getting more complaints about one of our area's largest trash and recycling companies.

"It just sits here day after day," said Jen Keown of Limerick, Montgomery County.

Since last year, customers of A.J. Blosenski from Chester County to the Lehigh Valley have been complaining about a collection calamity.

RELATED: Customers of local trash company A.J. Blosenski say garbage isn't being picked up

"They just have not been coming," said Heather Curran, also of Limerick.

A.J. Blosenski, Inc, was acquired by a national company, Waste Connections, in September of 2022.

In August of 2023, the company told Action News it was aggressively hiring and training additional staff and reconfiguring many of its routes. But multiple customers have trashed the company to the Troubleshooters recently, saying their garbage is continuing to pile up.

"We've gone a whole month without trash pickup," said Robert Thomas of Charlestown, Chester County.

Thomas tells the Troubleshooters he's paid for weekly trash pickup and bi-monthly recycling pickup through March 31st.

RELATED: Pa. representative wants action against company accused of failing to collect trash

"And we've only had one recycling pickup since Christmas, and two regular trash pickups since Christmas," he said.

Thomas tells us he's left messages with A.J. Blosenski.

"They don't return any calls," he said.

On Monday, the Troubleshooters tried calling and waited on hold for 54 minutes. Once we were finally able to connect with A.J. Blosenski, the company told us it recently executed another re-route, leading to a change in service days for some customers.

It says, "that transition, compounded by two weather-related delays, resulted in customer confusion, increased call volumes, and longer than normal hold times."

The company promises "we implemented new solutions to significantly reduce call hold times. We anticipate operations will return to normal in the near future."

Hold times, at least, do seem to have gone down. The next time the Troubleshooters called, we waited only 19 minutes.

In the meantime, the Troubleshooters gave A.J. Blosenski the names of all the customers who contacted us and the company promises to collect the trash at those homes as quickly as possible.

Thomas tells us his recycling and trash finally got picked up this week.

If you're having issues with A.J. Blosenski, let us know and we'll send your information to the company, too.

Full Statement from A.J. Blosenski:

As part of our long-term strategy to improve service, we recently executed a reroute in our private subscription areas, leading to a change in service days for certain customers. This transition, compounded by two weather-related delays, resulted in customer confusion, increased call volumes, and longer than normal hold times. In addition, drivers are still learning their new routes. These circumstances created increased call volumes, so we implemented new solutions to significantly reduce call hold times. We anticipate operations will return to normal in the near future and want to thank our customers for their patience during this transition.