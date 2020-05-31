Philadelphia under citywide curfew until 6 a.m. Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6221930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia mayor provides updates on violent protests on May 30, 2020.

UPDATE: The citywide curfew in Philadelphia will now begin at 6 p.m. and will continue until 6 a.m. During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance. https://t.co/SrcW45oMs5 pic.twitter.com/wlU3OlAs5i — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) May 31, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia was placed under a curfew again on Sunday at 6 p.m. and it will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.All businesses in the city have been ordered to close."During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance," Mayor Jim Kenney said.The curfew was put into effect after peaceful demonstrations to protest the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd later turned violent with police cars set ablaze and protesters smashing store windows."Peaceful protests earlier were touching shows of our collective grief," Kenney said Saturday night. "But the anger being displayed this afternoon cannot and will not continue."Meanwhile, Governor Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration to "provide all necessary assistance to municipalities as they respond to the escalation of protests in Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh."