Philadelphia Union welcome back fans inside the stands

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been almost a year since fans have been able to see the Philadelphia Union play in person.Fans will be in the stands Sunday, but things will look a lot different at Subaru Park Stadium.As part of social distance measures, large spectator groups will have to space out from one another.Masks are mandatory, except when eating or drinking.When entering the stadium, mobile tickets, will only be accepted.Fans are advised to enter at the designated entrance listed on the ticket.In addition, temperature checks, will be conducted at the door.Once fans arrive at their seat, they must sit in their assigned seat and only allowed access to half of the stadium to avoid contact with other spectators.Concessions and souvenir shops are open, but all transactions must be cashless.After the match, there will be timed exits, so everyone isn't leaving at once.Before the game, no tailgating is allowed. The Union has won all five home games so far this season.They take on the Montreal Impact Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Chester, Pa.