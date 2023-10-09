Roughly 20 cars vandalized in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood

Neighbors said they do not believe anything was stolen from the cars that were vandalized on Hartel Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say around 20 cars were damaged in the city's Rhawnhurst section overnight.

On Monday morning, Action News captured officers investigating along Hartel Avenue.

Police said most of the vehicles damaged were parked on that street, but they also said a few other cars were hit on nearby roads.

One man said he and his wife woke up to find their car damaged.

"My wife was crying upset because her window was blown out, and then we came outside and looked and started walking down the street," he recalled. "We got one window blown out, but some people got all their windows blown out."

Police said they are still investigating who smashed the car windows.

The 6abc Data Journalism Team found reports of vandalism increased by 25% across the city of Philadelphia in the past year. Citywide, there have been 16,916 incidents in the last 12 months.

In the Philadelphia police's 2nd District, where these cars were damaged, the data team found incidents of vandalism are up by nearly twice as much as the citywide increase. There have been 942 incidents in that district in the last 12 months, up 46% from 647 incidents in the previous 12 months.

People who live in the section of Rhawnhurst where this happened say they are not surprised.