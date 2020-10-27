Destruction reported in Philadelphia after fatal police shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7374632" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police shot and killed a man on a West Philadelphia street Monday afternoon after yelling at him to drop his knife.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Destruction is being reported in Philadelphia after police shoot and kill a man on Monday afternoon.The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. when officers responded to a domestic call along the 6100 block of Locust Street.Authorities say officers confronted a man, identified as Walter Wallace, who was reportedly armed with a knife. Police say the man was shot multiple times by two officers after he didn't adhere to calls to drop the weapon. He was later pronounced dead."Put the knife down, put the knife down," one officer can be heard saying in a video.After the shooting, a group in West Philadelphia broke windows and vandalized vehicles along 52 and Pine streets.The group is also believed to be responsible for broken windows at a number of buildings, including a police station and a Starbucks in University City.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting video raises questions but she assured the community that a full investigation is underway."I have directed the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit to begin its investigation. I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation. While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted. I will be leaning on what the investigation gleans to answer the many unanswered questions that exist. I also plan to join the Mayor in meeting with members of the community and members of Mr. Wallace's family to hear their concerns as soon as it can be scheduled."No officers in the video appeared to be injured. The names of the officers who fired the shots were not immediately disclosed. Both were wearing body cameras and were taken off street duty pending the investigation.