Philadelphia Water Department worker fires shot at car in apparent road rage incident: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An apparent road rage shooting involving Philadelphia Water Department workers is under investigation, police said Tuesday.According to investigators, a PWD vehicle and another car were involved in a crash at about 9:40 a.m. at 24th Street and Passyunk Avenue. The crash caused damage to the driver's side mirror.The drivers of both vehicles got out of the cars and started to physically fight.The passenger of the PWD vehicle took out a gun and fired one shot at the other person's car, police said. The shot hit the car's driver's side mirror.The PWD vehicle left the scene and was later stopped by police on the 3000 block of South 61st Street.The vehicle was held and the employees were detained, police said. The crash remains under investigation.