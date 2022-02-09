Massive water main break floods streets in Kingsessing section of Philadelphia

It started around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday at South 56th Street and Springfield Avenue.
Chopper 6 over the scene shows water flowing down multiple streets, trapping vehicles.
Chopper 6 Video:
Action News is told water is flooding basements in homes in the area.
Firefighters could be seen going door-to-door to help anyone who needs to get to another location.
Many residents are watching the floodwaters from their porches.
Independence Charter School West, which is located at the 5600 block of Chester Avenue, says it will hold classes remotely on Wednesday.
"Good morning ICS West Parents and Families, we're going to close the school today and have remote classes, due to extensive flooding in the neighborhood around the school that has just been reported to us," a notice on the school's website reads.
SEPTA buses have been brought in to provide shelter to those who need to evacuate their homes due to the floodwaters.
More Video From Chopper 6:
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 6abc.com as more information becomes available.