Philadelphia unveils interactive pitch in bid to host World Cup

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is continuing its aggressive effort in its bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026.
Mayor Jim Kenney joined members of the city's "World Cup Bid Committee" and several Philly mascots to unveil a new interactive pitch.
It will be at the Independence Visitors Center in Old City.
The area will serve as a home for all bid activities related to bringing the World Cup to Philadelphia.
Fans of all ages are invited to visit over the next four months and take part in soccer challenges and share their memories of the beloved game.
Philadelphia has been selected as one of 17 cities in the U.S. to potentially host the World Cup.
It marks the first time FIFA is bringing the tournament stateside since 1994.
Only ten U.S. cities will be selected as host sites.
Anyone who wants to help with the city's bid to bring the World Cup here can visit Philadelphia2026.com
