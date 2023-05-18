FYI Philly checks out what's new at the Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ducis Rodgers and Alicia Vitarelli take a trip to the Philadelphia Zoo to see the new animals and exhibits.

America's first zoo always has something new and 2023 is no different.

There have been a number of recent births at the Zoo: The Arapawa goatherd welcomed two kids, penguin chicks hatched and the sloth bears welcomed two young cubs.

There are new animal experiences, including a play area for cheetahs, a climbing pole for big cats and look for alpacas and pigs walking along the paths of the Philadelphia Zoo.

Staying Power is the newest exhibition featuring life-sized dinosaurs and oversized insects.

As we explore, we learn about the Philadelphia Zoo's impact on conservation around the world.

We'll meet the keepers who travel to different countries in an effort to improve the lives of animals in the wild.

Plus, a program that inspires the next generation in our own backyard. West Philly Zoo Scholars is taking local high school students behind the scenes with hopes of inspiring a future career in the business.

We will rundown all the special events, new food options and fun things to explore on your next trip to the zoo.

