Philadelphia Zoo gets new western lowland gorilla as part of breeding program

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo is adding to its primate family.

An 11-year-old endangered, western lowland gorilla named "Patty" has arrived.

Patty came to the zoo as part of a breeding program.

Guests can now visit her at the PECO Primate Reserve.