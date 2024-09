Philadelphia's District Attorney launches a new unit to target repeat gun crimes offenders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's District Attorney launched a new unit Monday to target repeat offenders of gun crimes.

Larry Krasner announced the formation of what he calls the Prolific Gun Offenders Unit.

Funded by City Council, the initiative will prosecute everything from straw purchasing, to ghost guns, to felons and juveniles illegally possessing guns.

Krasner says it will also work to seek higher bail requirements for repeat offenders.