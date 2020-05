Phillie Phanatic to welcome Andrew McCutchen on Instagram 'Storytime'

On this week's storytime, the Phanatic will be joined by the one and only @TheCUTCH22! 📚



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillie Phanatic has another new reading buddy.Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen will be this week's celebrity reader during "Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic."Cutch will be reading "The Phillie Phanatic's One Mand Band" on the Phanatic's Instagram page at 7 p.m. Wednesday.Just go to @philliephanatic on Instagram to find it.Since the weekly event began, the Phillies say thousands of fans have tuned in to watch the Phanatic and his celebrity readers, which have included World Champion Ryan Howard along with his wife, Krystle, and three daughters, Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, and Manager Joe Girardi and his wife, Kim.