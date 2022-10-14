Phillies bus driver comes out of retirement to help the team for the postseason

Norfleet, of Lumberton, New Jersey, spent the last 21 years driving the team.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Al Norfleet will be one of the thousands of Philadelphia Phillies fans filling the stands Friday at Citizens Bank Park for NLDS Game 3.

But he is no ordinary fan.

The bus driver has even been lucky enough to sing the national anthem at some of the games!

He retired two years ago but returned behind the wheel this week for the love of the team.

Stepping out of retirement, he drove the team in the first bus on Thursday as they arrived back home to the ballpark in South Philadelphia after being away for weeks.

"I do it because I enjoy doing it. It's a pleasure. Like the (2008) World Series, here I am, a motor coach operator but they treat me like family and I'm a part of everything. They even gave me a ring here. They make me feel at home," Norfleet said.

He says they've already shaken off Wednesday night's loss.

"When they come out from playing a game, that game is back there in the locker room. They put on their headphones, get on the bus, decompress and get ready for the next," Norfleet said.

NLDS Game 3 between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves is scheduled for 4:37 p.m.