Phillies fans keeping stress levels in check after Game 4 blowout

"I find myself pacing a lot, concentrating on my breathing," said one Phillies fan.

"I find myself pacing a lot, concentrating on my breathing. I have a 2-year-old at home so I have to temper my emotions, but it's tough," said one fan.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans are hoping the Phillies can bounce back after Wednesday's Game 4 blowout.

"It's the most important game," says Zachary Kozakiewicz of Wilmington, Delaware, referring to Game 5.

Pretty much everyone is in agreement with Michael Boyer.

"You don't want to go back to Houston down 3-2. You have got one more at home, have the crowd, definitely want to win tonight," said Boyer, of Wilmington, Delaware.

Fans are still trying to forget about Wednesday night's no-hitter. It's just the second in World Series history.

"It sucks that we are on the wrong side of history in this one, but I think we can turn this around and I think the bats are going to come out," said Kevin Smith, of Swedesboro, NJ.

The Action News Data Journalism team found that historically, there have been 20 other no-hitters against the Phillies and they've rebounded 10 times to win the next game.

For now, fans are just trying to figure out how to keep their stress levels in check.

"I find myself pacing a lot, concentrating on my breathing. I have a 2-year-old at home so I have to temper my emotions, but it's tough. You're glued into every pitch," said Kyle Rodier, of Lumberton, NJ.

"Pacing, walking around, biting my lip and nails -- all that stuff. Not good habits, but stuff that gets me through the game," added Logan Peter, of Lumberton, NJ.