Phillies fans heard erupting in cheers blocks away from the stadium in South Philly

By6abc Digital Staff
Sunday, October 23, 2022 2:15PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies have said fans are what's been fueling them at these home games at Citizens Bank Park.

Now, the world knows just how loud it gets thanks to a South Philadelphia man's video that's going viral.

Phillies fans can be heard in the video erupting in cheers and singing what's now the team's unofficial anthem "Dancing On My Own".

Frankie Streff lives a couple blocks away from the sports complex.

He recorded the videos during Friday night's game and they are now going viral on Twitter.

